It is not only babies who benefit from breast-feeding; a new study finds that the practice may lower a mother’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

What is more, researchers found that a mother’s risk of heart disease and stroke further decreased with each additional 6 months of breast-feeding.

Study co-author Sanne Peters, Ph.D., of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that around 610,000 people die from heart disease every year, accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths.

Stroke is one of America’s leading causes of disability. Each year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. Of these, around 610,000 are first-time strokes.

Previous studies have indicated that women who breast-feed may experience short-term reductions in blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight loss, which may benefit cardiovascular health.

However, Dr. Peters and colleagues note that longer-term effects of breast-feeding on a mother’s cardiovascular health remain unclear.