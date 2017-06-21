Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, affects millions of people in the United States. While there is yet no cure for the condition and its causes are not fully understood, new research has uncovered some of its genetic underpinnings, bringing us closer to discovering novel therapies.

New research , published in the journal Nature Genetics, has identified the genetic mutation that is responsible for eczema, or atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, non-contagious inflammatory skin disorder. People who have eczema may also be prone to other viral or bacterial skin conditions . This happens because people with eczema do not have the proteins that normally protect healthy skin against infections.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) estimate that as many as 30 percent of U.S. individuals are affected by eczema. The condition strikes children and teenagers in particular.

Often, the condition occurs in conjunction with other allergies such as asthma, hay fever, and food allergies.

While it is not yet known what causes eczema, researchers believe that a combination of genes and environmental factors drive the disease.

A team of researchers from the NIAID, together with scientists from other institutions, set out to analyze genetic sequences in people with severe eczema.

The co-senior and corresponding author of the study is Dr. Joshua Milner, chief of the Genetics and Pathogenesis of Allergy Section in the NIAID’s Laboratory of Allergic Diseases.

As the authors of the new study point out, until now, few studies have found a single-gene cause for common allergic diseases.