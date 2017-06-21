Patients with rheumatoid arthritis might want to increase their fish intake; a new study suggests that regular fish consumption may help to alleviate symptoms of the condition.

Researchers found that eating fish at least twice weekly led to a reduction in disease activity among people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), compared with eating fish less than once per month.

What is more, reduced disease activity was achieved with every additional portion of fish consumed each week.

Study leader Dr. Sara Tedeschi, of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, MA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

RA is a chronic, progressive condition in which the immune system mistakingly attacks the joints, causing inflammation, swelling, and pain. RA can affect any joint, but it most commonly occurs in the joints of the wrists and hands.

Over time, inflammation of the joints may lead to a breakdown of cartilage, which is the connective tissue that protects the ends of bones. This can lead to joint deformities and mobility problems.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, around 1.5 million people in the United States are living with RA.

There is no cure for RA, but symptoms may be managed through lifestyle changes, medication, and, in some cases, surgery. Some of these therapies can also help to slow disease progression.

Based on the new study findings, Dr. Tedeschi and colleagues suggest that a simple dietary change may help to ease symptoms for patients with RA: increasing fish intake.