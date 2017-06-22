Electrocardiogram recordings are often used to diagnose heart attacks and other conditions. But a new study suggests that in the case of patients with breast implants, the recordings can often be misleading. It recommends that doctors use other tests to confirm any indications. Share on Pinterest The results of a new study suggest that breast implants can impede ECG readings, and that doctors ought to be warned of false abnormalities. The study, which was presented recently at the European Society of Cardiology meeting EHRA EUROPACE-CARDIOSTIM 2017, held in Vienna, Austria, is published in the Society’s Europace journal. An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity that is made using a machine attached to the skin of the chest, arms, and legs. An ECG can reveal how fast the heart is beating, whether or not the rhythm of the beat is irregular, and the pattern of electrical pulses in each part of the heart. ECGs are used to diagnose heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia, and other heart conditions. They are used routinely in clinics, doctor’s surgeries, and outpatient departments. Emergency departments also use them to investigate chest pains.

Implants can disrupt heart readings Breast implants are used in breast augmentation to enlarge or restore breast size. They can also be used in mammoplasty or reshaping of the breast, as well as in breast reconstruction – following mastectomy, for instance. Most implants are of the saline or silicone-gel type. In 2016, plastic surgeons carried out nearly 290,500 breast augmentations in the United States, 4 percent more than in 2015. Dr. Sok-Sithikun Bun, lead author of the new study and a cardiologist at Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, explains why they carried out their investigation. “Our experience shows that breast implants make it difficult to see the heart with echocardiography because ultrasound cannot penetrate through the implant. We wanted to find out if implants also disrupt an ECG.” For the study, 28 women with breast implants and 20 control women of the same age without breast implants underwent ECGs. All the women were healthy and showed no evidence of structural heart disease. Each ECG was analyzed by two electrophysiologists who were “blinded” about the subjects – that is, they were unaware of key characteristics such as the age and sex of each patient, whether they had breast implants, and whether they had heart disease. One physiologist declared all the ECGs of the control group to be normal. The other said that one of them was abnormal.