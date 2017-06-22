Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the main sources of stress in the United States is work. But according to new research, there may be a simple way to alleviate workplace stress: cycling.

Researchers from Concordia University in Canada found that individuals who cycled to work reported feeling less stressed, compared with people who traveled to work by car.

Lead study author Stéphane Brutus, of the John Molson School of Business at Concordia, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the International Journal of Workplace Health Management.

Excessive workloads, office conflict, and poor pay are just some of the factors that can contribute to workplace stress, and it seems that many of us are victims.

According to the American Psychological Association, a 2012 survey revealed that 65 percent of U.S. adults report work as a major source of stress, and more than a third of people in the country report chronic stress as a result of work.

What is more, only 36 percent of U.S. workers who experience work-related stress say that their employer offers sufficient support to help manage their stress.

The new study, however, suggests that by switching from driving to cycling for the work commute, employees could help to lower stress levels themselves.