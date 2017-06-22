Receiving a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis can be distressing, frightening, and overwhelming. We have chosen the best multiple sclerosis blogs that provide support and useful information about the disease, often from people who are going through a similar experience. Share on Pinterest Multiple sclerosis blogs provide support and inspiration for people with the condition, as well as their friends, families, and caregivers. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord and can potentially be disabling. Although there is no cure for the condition, numerous treatments are available to help manage symptoms, slow disease progression, and recover more quickly from attacks. Doctors are not currently required to report new MS cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which makes determining the actual number of MS cases challenging. However, it is thought that there are around 300,000 to 400,000 people in the United States with MS and approximately 2.5 million people living with the disease worldwide. Everyone’s experience of MS is different, but healthcare professionals can help you to find a treatment strategy that is best suited to your particular situation. MS societies, associations, and blogs can connect you with individuals that share common life experiences for support, mutual aid, and education. Medical News Today have selected the 10 best multiple sclerosis blogs.

MS Connection Share on Pinterest MS Connection is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s blog. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a gathering place for those with MS, their friends and families, volunteers, fundraisers, donors, healthcare providers, advocates, and community leaders, to come together. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s vision is for the world to be free of MS. While the society is working on stopping MS in its tracks, restoring abilities that have been lost, and ending MS for good, they are supporting individuals with MS to live their best lives. MS Connection features an MS discussion forum, online support groups, listings of one-on-one peer supporters and volunteer-led support groups, and a blog. Blog posts include personal accounts and stories, such as a father’s description of riding Bike MS with his son, Frank detailing the love, partnership, and support he receives from his wife, and Nicole’s journey to motherhood. Visit the MS Connection blog.