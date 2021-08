New research found that older adults who reported having sex at least once each week got better scores on certain cognitive tests than those who reported having sex only once per month or not at all. Share on Pinterest Researchers have discovered that older couples who have sex at least once weekly perform better on certain tests of cognitive ability. The study – by researchers at Coventry University and the University of Oxford, both in the United Kingdom – is published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological and Social Sciences. The research builds on earlier work, which found that sexually active older adults performed better on some tests of mental ability than those who were not sexually active. However, it is not clear why such a link exists. The authors refer to other studies that have found that older adults who are physically active and also have busy social lives are likely to perform better on tests of mental function. These might suggest that the link between sexual activity and cognitive function is just a reflection of the social and physical elements of sexual activity. Lead author Dr. Hayley Wright, from the Centre for Research in Psychology, Behaviour and Achievement at Coventry University, and colleagues argue that sexual activity is a complex phenomenon with the potential to transcend not only its social and physical components, but also the emotional, psychological, and biological aspects. They proposed that more frequent sexual activity may be linked with improved cognition, in the same way as such a link exists for other activities. Thus, they designed a study using a broader range of cognitive tests to investigate the link.

Study used range of cognitive tests For their investigation, the team recruited 73 participants (28 men and 45 women) between 50 and 83 years of age, aged 62 on average. The participants filled in a questionnaire that asked general questions about health and lifestyle, as well as how often they had engaged in sexual activity in the past 12 months. They were asked to respond with: once per week, once per month, or never. Sexual activity was defined as “engagement in sexual intercourse, masturbation, or petting/fondling.” The participants also underwent tests of mental ability. One of these – the Addenbrookes Cognitive Examination III – includes assessment of memory, verbal fluency, language, attention, and visuospatial ability, which is the ability to visualize objects and the spaces between them. The verbal fluency test involves naming as many animals as possible in 60 seconds, and then to say as many words starting with the letter “F” as possible. The visuospatial ability test includes drawing a clock face from memory and copying a complicated design. In their analysis, the researchers adjusted the results to account for gender, age, number of years of formal education, and cardiovascular health. They took heart health into account as this might influence frequency of sex and brain function.