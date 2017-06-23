A high-fat diet is rarely considered beneficial. For people with Crohn’s disease, however, such a diet could help to reduce symptoms, as long as the fats consumed are plant-derived.

Researchers found that a diet high in coconut oil, cocoa butter, and other plant-derived fats altered the diversity of gut bacteria in mouse models of Crohn’s disease, which was associated with a reduction in intestinal inflammation.

First study author Alexander Rodriguez-Palacios, Ph.D., of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, and colleagues say that their results suggest that patients with Crohn’s disease could reduce their symptoms simply by changing the type of fat in their diet.

The researchers recently presented their findings at the Digestive Disease Week annual conference, held in Chicago, IL.

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Crohn’s disease is estimated to affect more than half a million people in the United States. Onset of the condition is most among adults in their 20s.

Symptoms of the condition include pain and cramping in the abdomen, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, nausea, and anemia.

There is currently no cure for Crohn’s disease, but there are medications that can help to reduce gut inflammation, which may ease symptoms. The new study, however, suggests that simple dietary changes may also be effective.