New research reveals that a low-income family background in childhood is linked to two heart problems in middle age. The two heart problems are increased left ventricular mass and diastolic dysfunction, which are both known to be associated with heart failure.

The study – led by the University of Turku in Finland and published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics – supports the idea that efforts to improve heart health should address the family environment of growing children.

In the United States, there are around 5.7 million people living with heart failure, a progressive condition in which the heart become less and less able to pump enough blood for what the body needs.

The most common symptoms of heart failure are shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling in various parts of the body such as the abdomen, legs, feet, and ankles. As the symptoms progress, they make it harder and harder to lead a normal life and do everyday things.

The leading causes of heart failure are disorders that alter and damage the heart. These include diabetes, high blood pressure, and coronary artery disease, a condition in which the main vessels that supply blood to the heart stiffen and narrow.

Increased left ventricular (LV) mass and LV diastolic dysfunction are signs of abnormality in the lower left chamber of the heart. The former means that the chamber is enlarged and the latter means that the chamber is not relaxing properly during pumping.