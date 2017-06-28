Cannabinoids are just as effective as existing drugs for the prevention of migraine. For cluster headache, however, cannabinoids may only benefit patients who have experienced migraine since childhood.

These are the findings of a new study recently presented at the 3rd Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, migraine is the third most prevalent illness across the globe, affecting around 1 billion people. In the United States, more than 38 million children and adults experience migraine.

Some people simply consider migraine as a “bad headache,” but it can be much more serious.

Migraine attacks normally involve a severe, recurrent throbbing pain on one or both sides of the head, which can last anywhere between 4 and 72 hours.

These attacks may be accompanied by other disabling symptoms, including dizziness, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and tingling or numbness of the face or extremities.

Cluster headache is defined as the onset of brief but very painful headaches that can strike several times per day. Pain normally occurs on one side of the head, usually in or around one eye.