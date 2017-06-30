By analyzing the brains of mice, researchers have discovered how mutations in a gene called CHD8 may alter brain development and cognitive functioning to cause autism. Share on Pinterest Researchers have shed light on how CHD8 gene mutations alter brain development and impair cognitive functioning. Researchers from the United States and Canada found that CHD8 gene mutations altered gene expression in mice, impairing their cognitive functioning and increasing brain volume. Both of these characteristics are present in humans with autism who have CHD8 gene mutations. What is more, the researchers found that the changes in gene expression as a result of CHD8 gene mutations arise in early brain development, and they continue throughout the course of a lifetime. The study – led by Alex Nord, of the University of California-Davis – was recently published in the journal Nature Neuroscience. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 68 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with autism, with the condition being around 4.5 times more common among boys than girls. While the precise causes of autism are unclear, studies have indicated that environmental and genetic factors play a role. Mutations in the CHD8 gene are considered to be one such factor.

Studying CHD8 gene mutations in mice Located on chromosome 14, CHD8 is known to encode a protein responsible for DNA packaging, which regulates gene expression in cells during development. Normally, humans have two functioning copies of the CHD8 gene. In some rare cases of autism, however, one copy of this gene is mutated and its function is therefore lost. Nord and colleagues used mouse models for their study, in order to gain a better understanding of how CHD8 gene mutations influence brain development. The team notes that around 85 percent of mouse genes are coded in a similar way to human genes. This means that changes in the DNA of mice will simulate changes in human DNA, making the rodents a good model for studying genetic mutations. What is more, the researchers point out that mice display behaviors that are similar to those of humans. “Behavioral tests with mice give us information about sociability, anxiety, and cognition,” explains Nord. “From there, we can examine changes at the anatomical and cellular level to find links across dimensions. This is critical to understanding the biology of disorders like autism.”