Recent research published in the Journal of Neuroscience examines a part of the brain that plays an important role in addiction: the infralimbic cortex. The findings could help to treat addictive behavior in the future. Drug abuse and addiction is a big problem in the United States and much of the industrialized world. In 2014, 21.5 million U.S. adults battled a substance use disorder. In 2007, drug abuse cost the country's society almost $200 billion in legal, criminal justice, healthcare, and workplace costs. Drug addiction has the potential to ruin friendships, careers, and lives. It is a topic of much debate among scientists, and there is still a lot of ground to cover before we can understand exactly how addictive substances are able to exert their control. Over recent years, the ways in which the brain reacts to addiction have come under close scrutiny. The pathways and chemicals involved are steadily being unpicked, and one area of particular interest is the infralimbic cortex (IL).

The role of the infralimbic cortex The IL is part of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, positioned toward the front of our heads. One of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex’s roles is inhibiting emotional responses; it plays a role in self-control. The IL has been found to play a substantial part in the initiation of cocaine-seeking behavior. Specifically, activation of the IL appears to help suppress learned addictive behaviors. Recently, researchers from the University of Iowa (UI) in Iowa City set out to investigate this relationship in more detail – more specifically, they wanted to understand more about how the IL controls cravings and other habit-forming behaviors, and whether or not it could be manipulated to moderate impulsive behavior. Andrea Gutman, a postdoctoral researcher in the UI Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, led the team of researchers. Rats were provided with a lever that, when pressed, administered cocaine. They had access to the lever for 2 hours per day for 2 weeks. For the following 2 weeks, the rats did not receive cocaine when they pressed the lever. As the rats cottoned-on to the fact that the drug supply had dried up, they pressed the lever less and less, until, by the close of the second 2-week period, they did not press it at all. The rats had learned to curb their cravings. A second group of rats was given the same regimen as the control rats: using cocaine for 2 weeks and then going without it for the second 2 weeks. For the first 5 days of the cocaine-less third week, the researchers turned off activity in the rats’ IL for 20 seconds every time they pressed the lever.