Living with diabetes can be a challenging burden. But it can be helpful to share your frustrations and successes, and read about people’s similar experiences. We have identified the best diabetes blogs that aim to inspire, empower, and educate readers. Share on Pinterest Diabetes blogs can help to provide support to people with diabetes, as well as to those who care for them. Diabetes is a group of diseases that impact how the body uses blood glucose, and it affects around 29.1 million people in the United States. Having type 1 diabetes means that the body does not produce enough insulin, and the condition is more commonly diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. But having type 2 diabetes means that the body cannot use insulin properly, and this type is more common in individuals over the age of 40 years. Type 2 diabetes accounts for 95 percent of all diagnosed diabetes cases. Keeping on top of your diabetes treatment plan can be a round-the-clock commitment that may feature blood sugar monitoring, medications and insulin, healthy eating, and regular physical activity. Medical News Today have rounded up the top 10 diabetes blogs, based on the quality of their information, helpful tips, recipes, fitness advice, and personal accounts.

TheFitBlog Share on Pinterest Husband and wife team Tobias and Christel Oerum are the combined force behind TheFitBlog. Christel has been living with type 1 diabetes since she was 19 years old and has had the determination from that point onward not to let the condition affect her quality of life. Christel’s motto is, “There is nothing you can’t do with diabetes.” Tobias and Christel created TheFitBlog as a place where people can find useful and readily accessible information about exercising safely and effectively with diabetes. Posts mostly focus on workout tips and healthy recipes and are filled with positive motivation to help people to take charge of their health and diabetes management. Christel’s latest blog posts include content such as how to treat low blood sugar (when all you want to do is eat everything in sight), how to manage your diabetes, make healthy food choices, and find time to exercise when traveling, and the pros and cons of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Visit TheFitBlog.