Abdominal cramps, mood swings, and sore breasts are just some of the bothersome symptoms that can accompany menstruation. However, contrary to popular belief, brain fog is one symptom that is unlikely to arise at that time of the month.

Researchers found that the hormonal changes that occur with menstruation have no impact on cognitive function – a finding that is likely to be welcome news for women of reproductive age.

Study leader Prof. Brigitte Leeners, of the University of Zurich in Switzerland, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

The menstrual cycle involves the rise and fall of three key hormones: estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. These hormones work to prepare the uterine lining for pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, the uterine lining is shed.

The varying hormone levels throughout the menstrual cycle have other effects, too, including changes in mood. But does the inevitable monthly cycle affect cognitive function? Many women assume so.

“As a specialist in reproductive medicine and a psychotherapist, I deal with many women who have the impression that the menstrual cycle influences their well-being and cognitive performance,” says Prof. Leeners.

However, Prof. Leeners and team say that research on this widespread perception has produced conflicting results.

“Interpretation of observational studies on associations between prefrontal cognitive functioning and hormone levels across the female menstrual cycle is complicated due to small sample sizes and poor replicability,” note the authors.

For their study, the researchers set out to gain a better understanding of whether or not menstruation affects cognitive functioning.