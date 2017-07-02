Acupuncture has been used to treat all kinds of pain since as far back as ancient times. Yet many dismiss it as a mere placebo, arguing that the method is not scientific. But new research moves closer to a scientific explanation for why acupuncture might, in fact, work. Share on Pinterest A certain acupuncture technique may be effective for relieving pain, while others may not be so successful. Acupuncture is often used to relieve various kinds of pain, from low back pain to osteoarthritis and migraines. But does it work? Previous studies have produced mixed results, and clinical guidelines for the use of acupuncture are conflicting. A new study – published in the journal Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine – examines some of the reasons behind why previous research may have deemed acupuncture controversial. The new research was carried out by a team of scientists from the biomedical research institute LA BioMed, and the study’s corresponding author is LA BioMed’s lead researcher Dr. Sheng-Xing Ma.

Studying the effects of acupuncture The novelty of the research conducted by Dr. Ma and colleagues consists of a device that allowed the researchers to take samples of human molecules from the skin, therefore enabling them to study the effect of needling. “Our lab has developed a painless, non-invasive biocapture device that can sample human biomolecules over specific skin regions. With this tool, we were able to obtain the first evidence that nitric oxide is released from the human skin surface at a higher level with the proper acupuncture methodology and the use of heat.” Dr. Sheng-Xing Ma Dr. Ma and team used a “low-force/rate” method of manual acupuncture, during which they inserted acupuncture needles gently into the skin of 25 male and female participants, aged between 18 and 60, for 20 minutes. The needles were twisted every 5 minutes throughout the 20-minute period. The researchers delicately twisted the needles according to the standard reinforcement procedure for 2 minutes, or until the “de qi sensation” – that is, a “feeling of soreness, numbness, distension, or pain” – was achieved. The researchers wanted to examine the effect of needling on the release of nitric oxide on the skin. They taped the biocapture device, together with collecting solution, to the skin of the participants, covering the two pathways, or meridians, along which important bodily energy is said to flow: the pericardium and the lung.