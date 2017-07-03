Researchers have discovered that beta-blockers – a class of drug that is widely used to treat high blood pressure and other heart conditions – can reverse many of the potentially harmful changes in gene expression that are associated with heart disease.

The results of a new study have shown that beta-blockers are able to reverse damaging gene expression changes after heart failure and associated conditions.

In the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from York University in Toronto, Canada, report how they used mice induced to have heart failure and heart cells from rats to study the effect of beta-blockers on changes in gene expression.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is not strong enough to pump the amount of blood that the body needs.

The most common symptoms include shortness of breath, swelling of the feet, ankles, and abdomen, and fatigue.

The main causes of heart failure are coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Experts say that heart failure is a global pandemic that affects approximately 26 million people worldwide and is responsible for more than 1 million hospital admissions every year across Europe and the United States.

These numbers are expected to grow as populations get older and more people survive heart attacks and other conditions linked to heart failure.

The York University team notes that many people diagnosed with heart failure have a bleaker future than people diagnosed with most cancers.

Thus, understanding more about how to avert heart failure could be vital to the global fight against heart disease.