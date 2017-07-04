Research finds that shingles increases the risk of heart attack and stroke in the months and years after diagnosis. Although the reasons for this connection are not clear, the authors hope to raise awareness among clinicians.

Chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and once a person has been exposed to this virus, it can remain within the body in a dormant state.

In some cases, many years later, the virus can reactivate and cause illness, which is referred to as shingles, or herpes zoster. To date, scientists are not entirely sure why the varicella-zoster virus becomes active again.

Symptoms of shingles include a painful rash involving blister-like sores. The rash normally forms in a band or small area on one side of the body or face, and it can last up to 14 days. The pain associated with shingles can be substantial, and, in some cases, it can continue for years after the rash has gone. This is a condition called post-herpetic neuralgia.