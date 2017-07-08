Whether the thought of exercise fills you with enthusiasm or dread, a new study suggests that physical activity does not have to feel so laborious – as long as you believe it will yield positive results.

Researchers found that “sporty” adults who believed that 30 minutes of cycling would do them good felt that the activity was less strenuous, compared with sporty adults who had more negative expectations.

Among less sporty adults, researchers found that simply believing that a compression shirt would boost their cycling performance led to a reduction in perceptions of exertion, suggesting that the “placebo effect” may not be limited to medical outcomes.

Study leader Hendrik Mothes, of the Department of Sport Science at the University of Freiburg in Germany, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal PLOS One.

We have all heard that exercise is good for us. Current guidelines recommend that adults engage in at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity or 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week, in order to improve or maintain health.

But it may come as no surprise that fewer than half of us are meeting these exercise guidelines.

According to Mothes and team, previous research has indicated that people’s perceptions of how strenuous exercise is influences how they respond to physical activity.

“Negative affective responses, in turn, decrease long-term exercise motivation and participation,” write the authors. “If one wishes to counteract the detrimental effects of a sedentary lifestyle, it is thus important to understand factors that affect perceived exertion in exercising individuals.”