New research explains why the same high-fat diet affects people differently. The team found that they could predict which mice would gain more weight and develop glucose intolerance after switching to a high-fat diet by using gut microbe signatures that were present before the switch. The results of a new study provide evidence that it could be possible to tailor diets to individual patients, based on the signature of their gut microbiome. In a paper published in Cell Reports, researchers from Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and INSERM UMRS 1138 in Paris, France, among others, describe how they used genetically similar mice to show that gut microbes influence the body's response to changes in diet and affect health. If further research finds that the effect is also true of humans, the researchers believe that it could lead to doctors prescribing personalized diets for patients based on the unique composition of their gut flora. "We know that our environment and genetics can influence our risk of obesity and disease, but the effects of these communities of bacteria living inside us are less well understood," says study leader Dr. Marc-Emmanuel Dumas, a reader in translational systems medicine at Imperial College London.

Gut microbiome, health, and diet The human gut, which represents one of the largest interfaces between the body and the environment, is home to vast colonies of bacteria and other microbes that have co-evolved with their hosts over thousands of years to play a vital role in health and disease. From the day we are born, our gut microbiome – that is, the collection of gut microbes and their genetic material – is not only helping to digest food and make vitamins, but it is also shaping our immune system and the way our body responds to agents of disease. Scientists are also starting to uncover a vast and complex system through which gut microbes might influence human brain development and behavior through their metabolites, the chemical byproducts of their activity. It has also been established that diet is one of the main factors in shaping the gut microbiome over the course of life. Now, Dr. Dumas and colleagues also show that there could be an effect in the other direction: that the gut microbiome may determine how the body responds to diet.