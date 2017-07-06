If you have been diagnosed with heart disease, you are not alone. The condition affects people of all ages and backgrounds. We have identified the best heart disease blogs, written by those sharing similar experiences and health experts alike, that provide helpful information, advice, and support. Share on Pinterest People with heart disease can often find useful information and support through heart disease blogs. Around 92.1 million adults in the United States are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, including many people with the after-effects of stroke. Every day, around 2,200 U.S. adults die of cardiovascular disease, representing, on average, one death every 40 seconds. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Receiving a diagnosis of heart disease may make you feel upset, overwhelmed, and frustrated. However, cardiac rehabilitation, support groups, and continued medical checkups are available to help you cope with the disease and improve your condition. Heart disease blogs are also a valuable form of support. Medical News Today have found the 10 best heart disease blogs that provide useful tips on lifestyle and dietary changes, educational information, and stories from individuals with the disease.