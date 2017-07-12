Oxytocin treatment has been proven efficient in improving the social behavior of some children with autism, studies have found. A new clinical trial investigates which children will respond best to this treatment and why.

Share on Pinterest Oxytocin treatment is found to be more efficient in autistic children with low baseline levels of the hormone.

Autism is a developmental disability that often leads to struggles in communication, reduced empathy, and social inadaptability to a greater or lesser degree.

Specialists can diagnose the disorder before a child turns 2 years old, but autism can sometimes go undetected for much longer; the symptoms are very diverse. Different children show varying combinations of symptoms, and these can include anything from communication impairments and tics to fixations.

There is no cure for this disorder, but there are treatments aimed at improving its symptoms in time, and these depend on the needs of each diagnosed individual. Specialists have conducted clinical trials to test for the efficiency of new drugs and prevention methods.

Researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California recently coordinated one such clinical trial. Karen Parker, Ph.D., and her colleagues recently published their findings in the online issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The current study is rooted in another piece of research published in 2014 by some of the same researchers, including senior author Dr. Antonio Hardan.

The previous study showed how levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with emotional and social responses, vary significantly in children with and without autism. It also found that all children with low oxytocin levels have difficulties functioning socially.