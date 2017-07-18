Cumulative weight gain from the age of 18 to the age of 55 may be tied to a greater risk of chronic diseases and complications, such as type 2 diabetes and premature death, according to the results of a new study conducted in Massachusetts.

Weight gain that occurs from early adulthood to middle adulthood may raise a person's risk for chronic disease and early death.

Senior author Prof. Frank Hu, of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, led the study with postdoctoral fellow Yan Zheng and colleagues. The study was published in JAMA.

Obesity has become a major public health concern worldwide. Adults in the United States are estimated to gain around 1.1 to 2.2 pounds per year from early to middle adulthood.

But over time, this modest gain in weight accumulates and may eventually lead to obesity. The mechanism behind how weight gain from early to middle adulthood is associated with adverse health consequences is currently unclear.

Prof. Hu, Zheng, and colleagues analyzed data from two studies: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Participants from both studies recalled their weight in early adulthood – namely, age 18 for women and age 21 for men – and their weight during middle adulthood, at age 55 years.

Overall, a total of 92,837 women and 25,303 men were included in the research. The average weight gain for women over the course of 37 years was 27.8 pounds, and it was 21.4 pounds for men over a period of 34 years.

“Our study is the first of its kind to systematically examine the association of weight gain from early to middle adulthood with major health risks later in life,” says Prof. Hu. “The findings indicate that even a modest amount of weight gain may have important health consequences.”