Around 1 in 3 cases of dementia is preventable by tackling the appropriate lifestyle factors, such as by doing more physical exercise or leading an active social life, a new report shows.

Share on Pinterest Nonmedical treatments can prevent 1 in 3 cases of dementia, a recent report explains.

The most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, affects around 5 million people in the United States aged 65 and older, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). However, this is only one of many forms of the condition, and the NIA estimate that between 20 percent and 40 percent of people diagnosed with the disorder have it in one of its other forms.

Some of the risk factors for dementia previously identified by the NIA include age, drinking habits, diabetes, hypertension, depression, and smoking.

The first Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention and Care have now looked into how these and other factors could be managed at different stages of a person’s life to help prevent the onset of dementia.

Their report was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2017, held in London, United Kindgom, by Dr. Lon Schneider, from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, alongside other commission members. Their findings are also published in The Lancet.

Twenty-four experts from institutions worldwide came together through the Lancet Commission to review studies on dementia and put together a set of recommendations targeting treatment and prevention.

The researchers identified six lifestyle factors, the appropriate management of which could help to prevent dementia. Alongside those, they also indicated three nonmedical interventions with the same effect.

Approximately 35 percent of (or 1 in 3) dementia cases hinge on these nine factors, the report asserts.