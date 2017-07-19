Although they often occur together, the relationship between depression and marijuana use in young people is unclear. Now, a new study that examines the cumulative effect of depression in young teenagers finds that it is linked to a higher likelihood of developing marijuana-use disorder as they reach adulthood. Share on Pinterest Research carried out by scientists investigating depression in early teenage years and the use of marijuana later in life has found a concerning link. The study is the work of a team from the University of Washington in Seattle, and their findings are published in the journal Addiction. Depression, also known as clinical depression or major depressive disorder, is a common but serious illness that affects mood, thinking, and behavior. Depression is more than just feeling a bit sad now and again. It diminishes many aspects of daily living, such as sleeping, eating, working, enjoying hobbies, and socializing. Major depression is a common mental disorder among teenagers in the United States. National estimates for 2015 suggest that 3 million young people aged between 12 and 17 had experienced “at least one major depressive episode in the past year.” This figure represents 12.5 percent of that age group in the U.S.

Teens at risk for marijuana-use disorder People with cannabis- or marijuana-use disorder often have symptoms of withdrawal when they stop using the substance. In some cases, it can take the form of a severe addiction. It has been suggested that 30 percent of marijuana users “may have some degree of marijuana-use disorder.” The likelihood of developing marijuana-use disorder is four to seven times higher in people who start using the drug before the age of 18. Dependence on marijuana develops when the brain adapts to the drug and reduces its own production of, and sensitivity to, similar compounds called endocannabinoid neurotransmitters, which it produces naturally. The researchers behind the new study note that over the past decade, use of marijuana has overtaken tobacco use among U.S. teenagers. Marijuana and alcohol are now the two most commonly used substances in this age group.