New research from the University of Exeter and the University of Leicester, both in the United Kingdom, suggests that a single 1-minute bout of high-intensity, weight-bearing physical activity is associated with better bone health in women.

Such brief bursts of activity are equivalent to a run at a medium pace for premenopausal women, and a slow-paced jog for postmenopausal women. The findings were published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that causes bone to become weak and brittle. Bone tissue is constantly broken down and replaced, but osteoporosis occurs when new bone production does not keep pace with the removal of old bone.

Individuals with osteoporosis have holes and spaces in the bone that are larger than those of healthy bone. This reduced bone density and mass make the bones more likely to break.

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, there are around 54 million people in the United States living with osteoporosis and low bone mass. Studies estimate that 1 in 2 women and 1 in 4 men aged 50 years and older may break a bone as a result of osteoporosis.

The likelihood of developing osteoporosis significantly increases for women who have experienced menopause. Therefore, finding strategies that may optimize bone health in premenopausal and postmenopausal women is a priority.

Evidence shows that being inactive is a modifiable risk factor for osteoporosis. But how physical activity helps to maintain or minimize the loss of bone mass is not understood as well as other modifiable risk factors, such as diet, smoking, and alcohol.

The 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. However, there are no specific guidelines for decreasing the risk of poor bone health that may benefit from short, dynamic, sporadic bursts of physical activity.

The new research examined whether or not physical activity relevant to bone health was associated with healthy bone in premenopausal and postmenopausal women.