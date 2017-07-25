New research has identified a key mechanism that allows cancerous growths to proliferate, or multiply, in the brain. This has led scientists to develop a new drug that could be used to inhibit malignant cells.

According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program of the National Cancer Institute, every year in the United States, there are more than 40,000 new cases of, and deaths caused by, cancers of the brain and nervous system.

Of these, glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer, and it has a very poor survival rate, as per the Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center.

Researchers have found that a particular population of cells within the main tumor, called “ glioma stem cells ,” are responsible for the tumor’s formation, its resistance to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and its high recurrence rate following treatment.

Dr. Ichiro Nakano, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Dr. Maode Wang, from Xi’an Jiaotong University in China – in collaboration with colleagues from both institutions – have now identified the mechanism that keeps glioma stem cells from transforming.

The researchers have also designed a new molecule inhibitor, allowing them to test the newly discovered mechanism as a therapeutic target in glioblastoma. They report their findings in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.