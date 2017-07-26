“Can we link couples back together? The answer is yes, but not a very loud yes,” says senior study author Dr. Josh Neufeld.

Their findings were mixed: cohabitating couples do swap bacteria to a notable degree, but not so much as to modify each other’s microbial profile in a meaningful way, reports lead author Ashley Ross in the journal mSystems.

A team of researchers based at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, recently set out to conduct a study aiming to test whether couples that live together exchange microbes to a significant extent.

Living with our significant other can modify our microbiome, researchers find, but only to a certain extent. Ultimately, our microbial profiles tend to keep their own “imprint,” despite the fact that bacteria hop on and off.

The study worked with 330 skin swabs collected from 17 different spots on the bodies of the participants, including their upper eyelids, inner and outer nostrils, torso, inner thighs, the back, armpits, navel, palms, and feet. There were 20 participants, all of whom heterosexual and lived in the same geographical area.

After testing the samples, the researchers noted that microbes had been swapped between couples to a significant enough extent that computer algorithms were able to link a person to their partner with an accuracy of 86 percent.

While this is no mean feat, Ross and her teammates also remarked that, despite this outcome, other factors are more responsible for shaping an individual’s microbial profile.

Swabs of skin from different parts of the body told slightly different stories about a person’s microbiome. For instance, the most similarities between microbiomes were found on cohabitating partners’ feet.

This, the researchers explained, may be due to the fact that couples walk barefoot on the same surfaces in their house, thus easily exchanging bacteria with each other and their immediate environment.

“You shower and walk on the same floor barefoot. This process likely serves as a form of microbial exchange with your partner, and also with your home itself,” explains Dr. Neufeld.

One of the most influential factors for a person’s microbial profile, the study found, is biological sex. The bacterial diversity on the inner thighs of people of the same sex showed more similarities compared with the samples taken from the same body parts of cohabitating partners.

Computer algorithms were able to differentiate with a 100 percent degree of accuracy between people of different sexes just by analyzing samples of skin from their inner thighs. However, swabs from other body parts did not yield the same perfectly accurate results, though biological sex could still be ascertained 80 percent of the time.

Other findings included the fact that a person’s left side is very similar to a person’s right side in terms of the microbiome. This means that bacteriologically, we are fairly symmetrical.

The researchers also noted that swabs from the nose held the least bacterial diversity.