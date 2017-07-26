In the largest study of its kind, researchers find that sperm count in Western countries has more than halved in recent decades. Outside of these countries, however, the decline is not significant.

The question of whether or not sperm count is declining has been hotly debated for many years within the scientific community. However, no firm conclusion has been reached.

Of course, a reduced sperm count has important implications for reproduction, but this is not the only reason for alarm; low sperm count has been shown to increase the risk of all-cause mortality and morbidity.

For instance, a study published in 2014 concluded that “those with abnormal semen parameters have a higher risk of death, suggesting a possible common etiology between infertility and mortality.”

Also, reduced sperm count is associated with deformation of the penis (hypospadias), a testicle that has not moved into the scrotum (cryptorchidism), and testicular cancer.

Another general concern is that sperm count and other measures of semen quality might be a sign that we are living in a toxic environment. The more we understand about this, the better we can approach making informed changes to the chemicals that we use every day.