The largest study of HIV transmission to date finds that HIV-positive men whose virus levels are undetectable as a result of treatment do not transmit the virus to their sexual partners. Share on Pinterest A new, large-scale study reports zero cases of HIV transmission among male homosexual couples with differing HIV statuses. Almost 37 million people worldwide currently have HIV, and 1.2 million adults in the United States are living with the virus. Although the death rate from HIV has dropped significantly over the past few decades due to public awareness campaigns and the success of antiretroviral therapy (ART), the transmission rates for the virus remain high. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the year 2015 recorded 2.1 million new infections all over the world, a level that the NIH deem “unacceptable.” However, recent results from a landmark study offer hope for a drastic reduction in HIV transmission. In fact, according to the new research, HIV-positive homosexual men who have an undetectable viral load – as a result of diligently taking their medication – do not transmit the virus to their partners after having unprotected sex. The study, called “Opposites Attract,” was carried out by the Kirby Institute in Sydney, Australia, and the results were presented at the ninth International AIDS Society conference, held in Paris, France. This is the largest study to have ever investigated HIV transmission risk among male homosexual couples with different HIV statuses.

Study builds on previous research HIV treatment known as ART reduces the virus levels in the body, stopping the virus from damaging the patient’s immune system, and in some cases, even reversing this damage. Additionally, ART treatment can prevent the transmission of the virus if the medication is taken daily and as prescribed. If medication is taken consistently, virus levels are reduced to the point that they become undetectable. Two previous studies have investigated HIV transmission rates among couples with differing HIV statuses. In 2011, one study showed that ART treatment reduced the chances of HIV transmission from an HIV-positive person to their HIV-negative sexual partner by 96 percent. However, these results overwhelmingly regarded heterosexual couples. Therefore, the so-called PARTNER study aimed to investigate whether the same applied to male homosexual couples. This study examined heterosexual and gay couples alike, and found zero HIV transmissions from partners with an undetectable viral load. Now, the Opposites Attract study has looked at homosexual couples exclusively.