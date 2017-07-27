A recent meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society investigates tai chi as a way to reduce the risk of falling among older adults. This ancient art could help to improve the lives of modern at-risk individuals. Share on Pinterest Tai chi may reduce fall risk in older adults. Falls are a serious risk for older adults. According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the “leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans.” In the elderly population of the United States, 17.6 percent reported between one and five falls in the previous 3 months – 6 percent of which were serious. One study concluded that the issue appears to be getting worse; self-reported falls among adults aged 65 or older increased from 28.2 percent in 1998 to 36.3 percent in 2010. Because of the size of the problem and the aging population of Western countries, a fair quantity of research has gone into identifying potential interventions that might help to minimize this worrying problem. Earlier studies have shown that light physical activity can reduce the rate – but not necessarily the risk – of falls. A 2012 Cochrane review concluded, “Group and home-based exercise programs, usually containing some balance and strength training exercises, effectively reduced falls.”

An ancient art in a modern setting Recently, researchers led by Rafael Lomas-Vega, Ph.D., of the University of Jaén in Spain, set out to analyze previous research investigating tai chi as a way of reducing falls in older adults. Tai chi is an ancient Chinese practice. Its exact origins are buried in the mists of time, but it may date back as far as the 12th century. Although initially created as a martial art, there are now a number of different forms. In the West, the most familiar form is not focused on self-defense, consisting of slow, measured movements; it is designed to improve whole-body coordination and flexibility. Because tai chi is said to improve balance, proprioception (a sense of one’s position in space), and flexibility, all while being low impact, it is the perfect candidate for use by older adults. Although this intervention has been tested and reviewed before, earlier reviews had certain limitations. For instance, they did not analyze short-term and long-term effects, and they chose to focus on the number of fallers rather than an individual’s rate of falls. The authors of the current study outline their focus: “Considering the lack of available information […] the aim of the present systematic review was to investigate the most recent randomized controlled trials that analyze the effectiveness of tai chi on improving the falls rate, the rate of injurious falls, and the time to ﬁrst fall…”