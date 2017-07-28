Stem cells in the brain determine how quickly our bodies age, researchers have noted. But by introducing fresh stem cells, part of the aging process could be slowed down or reversed, a new study finds. Share on Pinterest Stem cells hold the key to the aging process, according to new research. As humans, we persist in being baffled by the steady aging of our bodies, which sometimes seems to occur at a faster rate than we might expect. Consequently, we often do our best to try to stall or “cheat” the aging process using a wide range of “remedies,” from improving our diets to undergoing plastic surgery. Researchers are now looking into how stem cells found in a region of our brain called the hypothalamus might play a key role in how swiftly we age. Dr. Dongsheng Cai, from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in New York City, NY, alongside a team of specialists, has found that adding fresh stem cells to the hypothalamus might be the way to go if we want to delay old age. The results of this study are published in the current issue of Nature.

‘Stem cell numbers naturally decline’ Previous research conducted at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine had already shown that the hypothalamus plays a crucial role in controlling aging. Dr. Cai and his team have now been able to locate the specific cells that are responsible for the aging process: neural stem cells also involved in neurogenesis – that is, the creation of new brain neurons. The researchers noted that the number of brain stem cells in the hypothalamus steadily decreases with time, and this impacts the speed at which the aging process unfolds. However, they add that their study has shown that this process can be counteracted. “Our research shows that the number of hypothalamic neural stem cells naturally declines over the life of the animal, and this decline accelerates aging. But we also found that […] [b]y replenishing these stem cells or the molecules they produce, it’s possible to slow and even reverse various aspects of aging throughout the body.” In their study, the researchers used mice to test the role of neural stem cells. They noticed that the number of stem cells in the animals’ hypothalamus started to decline at around 10 months old, which, according to the scientists, is long before aging becomes apparent. “By old age – about 2 years of age in mice – most of those [stem] cells were gone,” notes Dr. Cai.