Sixteen gene variations linked to life expectancy, of which 14 are newly discovered, have been recently identified by specialists. They also revealed three genes whose low expression in the brain is linked with longevity.

In the United States, life expectancy is currently averaged at 78.8 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They also identify the leading causes of death, naming heart disease, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases as some of the main culprits.

Scientists have previously looked at our genetic makeup for clues that indicate how long each person is likely to live. However, until now, only two genes had been identified as linked with longevity (defined as living beyond age 85) in humans.

A new study led by Prof. Zoltán Kutalik – from the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, both in Lausanne, Switzerland – has now identified a total of 16 genetic markers that dictate how long a person will live. Of these, 14 are completely new discoveries.