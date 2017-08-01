A common obstacle in the treatment of pancreatic cancer is drug resistance. However, new research has shown that curcumin – a compound that can be found in turmeric – can help to overcome the resistance to chemotherapy.

Share on Pinterest New research shows that curcumin, which is a natural extract from turmeric (shown here), could have unique benefits as an adjunct to chemotherapy in treating pancreatic cancer.

Curcumin is the active compound found in plants such as turmeric, and more and more studies have been pointing to the therapeutic potential of the compound for various conditions, ranging from cancer to diabetes.

Preclinical studies have suggested that the compound has various antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anticarcinogenic properties.

However, the compound is very quickly metabolized and eliminated from the human body when taken orally. For this reason, more clinical studies and trials are needed to test the therapeutic benefits it may have – either on its own, or in combination with other types of conventional treatment.

New research helps to fill this research gap, as it tests the benefits of curcumin in combination with traditional chemotherapy in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Specifically, the new study investigates the potential of curcumin to overcome chemoresistance, which is a common challenge in the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The study was carried out by researchers led by Ajay Goel, Ph.D., director of gastrointestinal research and translational genomics and oncology at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute in Dallas, TX.

The findings were published in the journal Carginogenesis.