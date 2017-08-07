The chance of developing dementia is tied to a number of factors, including some that can also influence cardiovascular health, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking. A new study shows that having these risk factors in middle age might increase the likelihood of having dementia later in life. Share on Pinterest The results of a recent study have shown that avoiding certain modifiable risk factors in middle age can reduce a person’s likelihood of developing dementia later in life. A report on the study, which was led by Rebecca Gottesman, a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, is published in JAMA Neurology. “This study supports the importance of controlling vascular risk factors like high blood pressure early in life in an effort to prevent dementia as we age,” says Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). “What’s good for the heart is good for the brain,” says Dr. Koroshetz, commenting that as the population ages, dementia is becoming an increasing public health concern in the United States. Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of terminal conditions that progressively diminish brain function. Symptoms include increasing memory loss, confusion, and difficulties with speaking and understanding. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, accounting for nearly two thirds of cases. Other types include vascular dementia and mixed dementia.

A growing public health concern There are more than 5 million people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S., and this figure is expected to rise to 16 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death among all U.S. adults and the fifth leading cause among seniors. Since 2000, deaths to Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. have risen by 89 percent. In contrast, deaths to heart disease have fallen by 14 percent. For their study, Prof. Gottesman and colleagues analyzed data from 15,744 participants of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. The participants, 73 percent of whom were white and 27 percent of whom were black, were aged 45 to 64 years when they were recruited between 1987 and 1989, and they underwent medical exams at clinics in four different states. Over an average follow-up period of 23 years, the participants underwent four more medical exams. Apart from the first and third time, the exams included tests of memory and thinking. During the follow-up, 1,516 participants were diagnosed with dementia, and 57 percent of them were female and 35 percent were black.

Diabetes as strong as genetic risk When they analyzed the participant data in relation to dementia incidence, the researchers found that age was the strongest risk factor for dementia, followed by being a carrier of APOE4, which is “the primary known genetic risk factor” for Alzheimer’s disease. Black people were also found to be at higher risk for dementia, as were participants who had spent fewer years in full-time education and had not graduated from high school. In addition to these non-modifiable risk factors, the researchers found that a number of modifiable cardiovascular risk factors in mid-life were linked to a raised risk of dementia – namely, being a smoker, having high blood pressure, and having diabetes. Having diabetes was found to be almost as strong a risk factor as carrying the Alzheimer’s-related APOE4 gene. The researchers also found that raised risk of dementia was linked to prehypertension, a condition in which blood pressure is not high enough to be classed as hypertension but is quite close.