It sounds counterintuitive, but a new study shows that the side effects of a chemotherapy drug may enable breast cancer to spread. A new study builds on previous research to show that a common chemotherapy drug may actually cause cancer cells to spread. Breast cancer survival rates have consistently been improving in recent years, and much of the progress is due to the effectiveness of chemotherapy. However, previous studies have suggested that a chemotherapy treatment in breast cancer may have a counterintuitive effect, instead raising the risk of metastasis. Earlier this year, one such study showed that chemotherapy may cause changes at the cellular level not only in a breast cancer mouse model, but also in a small number of breast cancer patients. Now, a team of scientists led by Tsonwin Hai, a professor of biological chemistry and pharmacology at Ohio State University in Columbus, has built on this research by investigating the effects of the common chemotherapy drug paclitaxel on the spread of breast cancer cells to the lungs. The drug paclitaxel is commonly used as a frontline medication in the treatment of several types of cancer, including ovarian, breast, and lung cancer. The new study – which is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences – uses a rodent model and data from breast cancer patients to uncover ways in which paclitaxel may enable breast cancer to spread.

Paclitaxel may activate Atf3 gene The study analyzed human data and found that in those who had received chemotherapy, the gene Atf3 – a transcription factor activated by stress, implicated in the mechanism of cellular stress, and found in a variety of cancer cells – is overexpressed, compared with patients who were not administered chemotherapy. The findings, therefore, suggest that paclitaxel may have a carcinogenic effect by activating this gene. The lead researcher explains the role of this gene as revealed by the study, saying, “This gene seems to do two things at once: essentially help distribute the ‘seeds’ (cancer cells) and fertilize the ‘soil’ (the lung).” The way that it does the former, the authors write, is by increasing “the abundance of the tumor microenvironment of metastasis” at the level of the primary tumor. This microenvironment is “a landmark microanatomical structure at the microvasculature where cancer cells enter the blood stream.” The way that it does the latter is by improving “the tissue microenvironment (the ‘soil’) for cancer cells (the ‘seeds’) to thrive” at the level of the metastatic lung. “These changes,” the authors write, “include increased inflammatory monocytes and reduced cytotoxicity.” Speaking to Medical News Today about the findings, Prof. Hai says: “What is surprising to us is the multitude of pro-cancer effects that paclitaxel has! It not only enhances the escape of cancer cells from the primary tumor but also facilitates the preparation of distant sites (lung in our case) in such ways that when the cancer cells arrive, they can set up shop and grow.” In other words, paclitaxel seems to set off a molecular chain reaction, the end result of which is the creation of a cancer cell-friendly environment in the lungs.