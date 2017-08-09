Breaking research from the Mayo Clinic uncovers a gut microbe that has the potential to treat autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis. The intriguing findings are published this week in the journal Cell Reports. Share on Pinterest Gut bacteria could offer a new approach to MS treatment. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease wherein the individual’s immune system mistakenly attacks myelin – that is, the waxy coating on nerves. Myelin plays a number of roles, including protecting the nerve and speeding up transmission. Without it, communication between the brain and the rest of the body is significantly disrupted. Symptoms of the condition include numbness or weakness, double vision, slurred speech, lack of coordination, trouble walking, and, sometimes, paralysis. Symptoms tend to come in waves, being worse during an attack, then subsiding. There is currently no cure for MS, and treatments instead aim to speed up recovery from attacks, manage symptoms, and slow disease progression.

Gut bacteria and MS The human gut is home to a huge number of microorganisms. In fact, researchers believe that there are as many bacteria in our guts as there are cells in our bodies. Over time, our microscopic passengers have become a vital part of the normal functioning of our body, but exactly how they influence us in health and disease is only slowly being unfurled. Autoimmune diseases are starting to become a problem across developed countries, and they have therefore received a great deal of research of recent years. The role of gut bacteria is of particular interest. Why gut bacteria might be different in developed countries is unknown, but there are a range of potential reasons – for example, perhaps it is due to a decreased exposure to parasites, the Western diet, or an increase in the use of antibiotics. Because MS is characterized by an inflammatory immune attack on myelin, researchers have wondered whether altering the microbiome might influence disease progression. Is it possible to introduce a strain of bacteria, or a probiotic, that could change the microbiome and improve MS symptoms? To answer this question, a group of researchers from the Mayo Clinic – which is based in Rochester, MN – investigated three types of microbe. They cultured bacteria from the human intestine and tested them on a mouse model of MS.