From mind-blowing culinary adventures to more simple food pleasures, without our sense of taste, these experiences would be nothing more than nourishment. But taste is much more fundamental; it helps us to distinguish friend from foe. Share on Pinterest Seemingly innocuous plants can harbor dangerous toxins. Many have developed a bitter taste, which our sophisticated sense of taste can pick up. In biology, it’s all about survival. So much so that the sense of taste, or gustation, allows us to differentiate between nutritious and potentially harmful foods. According to Charles S. Zuker, Ph.D. – a professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the University of Columbia in New York City, NY – “An organism’s survival can depend on its ability to distinguish attractive tastes like sweet from aversive ones like sour and bitter.” “We are born to be averse to sour or bitter tastes and attracted to sweet things,” explains Hojoon Lee, Ph.D., a member of one of Prof. Zucker’s research teams. So how does our body pick up these potentially harmful tastes among the myriad complex flavor profiles?

Five basic tastes The chemical constituents in our food are detected by taste receptors on the tongue. Sweet taste, for example, is mostly conveyed by sugars, but also by more complex proteins and alcohols, which contain sugar constituents. Salty taste comes from salt crystals in food, and umami, or savory taste, comes from glutamate, which is found foods such as seaweed, soy sauce, Parmesan cheese, and tomatoes. Sour taste comes from acids, such as lemon juice or vinegar, but it can also indicate fermented or rotting food. Bitter taste, however, is more complex, and there are several different molecules that can activate its receptors. This diversity is important, as bitter is the number one danger signal. The complex flavors we experience when we eat food are a combination of the five tastes, so millions of such combinations are possible.

Receptors for each taste Two cell types work hand-in-hand to allow us to pick up taste signals. The first one is the taste receptor cell (TRC), and the second is the ganglion neuron that connects the TRC to the brain. There are five different types of TRCs: one for each taste. Specialized taste receptors on these cells pick up taste signals in our food. A new contender on the block is fat, which some scientists believe represents the sixth taste. TRCs are found clustered together in taste buds concentrated along the sides and the back of the tongue. Each taste bud contains between 10 and 50 TRCs. Interestingly, TRCs have a very short lifespan: the entire population is renewed every 1 to 3 weeks.