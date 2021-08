Can we both learn and unlearn while we sleep? A new study suggests that we can. Both processes occur during different phases of sleep, the research shows. Share on Pinterest According to new research, while we sleep, our brains clear out unwanted memories and help us to form new ones. Our brains have the ability to come up with creative solutions to problems when we least think about them, and, some think, to learn new things while we are resting. Most of the wonderful work that our brains do is invisible, and what goes on under the hood has preoccupied neuroscientists for at least the past two centuries. It is a known fact that sleep and memory are deeply connected. For instance, studies have shown that neuroplasticity – that is, the brain’s ability to retrace new connections between neurons and to forge new pathways that enable us to learn new information – is heavily dependent on sleep. It is during sleep that our synapses relax and regain their plasticity. Despite some of these studies suggesting that our brains have the ability to learn while asleep, the scientific literature available shows mixed results. Some studies managed to produce evidence in favor of this theory, while others did not. This is why a team of scientists based in Paris, France, set out to examine in more depth whether or not learning occurs during sleep. They hypothesized that perhaps the reason why different studies produced different results is that they studied different sleep phases, each with a different effect on learning abilities. The researchers – from the École Normale Supérieure (ENS) and the Paris Descartes University – were led by professor Sid Kouider, head of the Brain and Consciousness lab at ENS – and the findings were published in the journal Nature Communications. Thomas Andrillon, Ph.D., of the Département d’Études Cognitives at ENS, is the first and corresponding author of the study.

Studying different sleep phases To test their hypothesis, Dr. Andrillon and team played sequences of sound to 28 participants while they were asleep. During sleep, their brain activity was monitored with the help of an electroencephalogram (EEG), which records the brain’s electrical activity. Using the readings from the EEG, Dr. Andrillon and colleagues looked at three sleep phases: rapid eye movement (REM) sleep; light non-REM (NREM) sleep; and deep NREM sleep. REM sleep accounts for around 25 percent of any sleep cycle, tending to occur between 70 and 90 minutes after a person falls asleep. Likewise, NREM sleep also has several substages. Because of the different brain waves associated with these different sleep phases, an EEG can detect when a person is going through a specific sleep phase. Additionally, an EEG can also decide whether the brain is responding to new auditory information or to information that has already been learned. The researchers examined EEG data. They also asked participants, upon waking, to recognize the sounds that they were played while asleep, and the team measured their learning performance in a series of tests. Finally, the participants were repeatedly played some of the same sound sequences, in an attempt to see how easily they relearned information that had previously been presented to them.