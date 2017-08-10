As we age, our brains lose plasticity, which is their ability to adapt to behavioral, physical, or environmental changes. This can have negative implications for cognitive functioning. A new study, however, reveals how targeting a specific gene could restore the plasticity of older brains to a youthful state.

Share on Pinterest Researchers were able to rejuvenate neural plasticity in middle-aged mice by targeting a gene called Arc.

Researchers from the United States and Japan found that inducing overexpression of a gene called Arc in the brains of middle-aged mice restored the plasticity of their visual cortex to a state resembling that of a younger mouse.

“It’s exciting because it suggests that by just manipulating one gene in adult brains, we can boost brain plasticity,” says lead investigator Jason Shepherd, Ph.D., of the Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Shepherd and team recently published their results in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It was once thought that the brain stops changing in childhood, and that by early adulthood, its structure is set in stone. Over the past 50 years, however, scientists have learned that this is not the case.

Research has shown that throughout the course of a lifetime, our brains are malleable. They are able to adapt to new behaviors, new experiences, and the learning of new information by altering existing connections between neurons and making new ones. This process is known as neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity.