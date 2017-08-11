A new study that claims to be groundbreaking in its field has identified a major cause of miscarriages and many congenital malformations, and it says that the means to prevent these could be within everyone’s reach: vitamin B-3.

Australian researchers have found evidence that supplements of vitamin B-3 could prevent some miscarriages and congenital defects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 3 percent of all babies born in the United States have a birth defect, and birth defects also account for 20 percent of all newborn deaths.

The latest available data also report more than 23,000 miscarriages in only 1 year in the U.S. Worldwide, there were 2.6 million neonatal deaths and 2.1 million stillbirths in 2015.

Miscarriages are always a traumatic event in the life of new parents, and the causes for pregnancy loss are not always straightforward. Often, they are linked to genetic factors or the impact of lifestyle.

Prof. Sally Dunwoodie, from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute in Sydney, Australia, has pioneered a study with astounding implications: she and her team of researchers have identified a key factor behind some miscarriages and congenital malformations of the heart, spine, kidneys, and cleft palate.

Not only this, but they also found a simple and accessible remedy that could, in some cases, prevent both pregnancy loss and birth defects.

“The ramifications are likely to be huge. This has the potential to significantly reduce the number of miscarriages and birth defects around the world, and I do not use those words lightly,” insists Prof. Dunwoodie.

An article detailing the results of the study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine.