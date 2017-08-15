A new study on a large population sample has concluded that heavy drinking can have disastrous health effects, whereas light to moderate alcohol consumption could be beneficial.

A new study emphasizes that, depending on patterns of consumption, alcohol could have either detrimental or beneficial health outcomes.

Data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) show that binge drinking and heavy alcohol consumption are fairly common practices among adults in the United States.

The NIAAA also estimate that approximately 62,000 men and 26,000 women die in the country each year due to causes related to alcohol consumption.

Still, whether and in what quantities alcohol may affect your health is a point of contention. Medical News Today have recently reported both on a study that claims that moderate drinking is linked with cognitive health, and on research that reached opposite conclusions.

A new study, the lead author of which is Dr. Bo Xi, from the Shandong University School of Public Health in China, now suggests that a high intake of alcohol can lead to severe health conditions, and ultimately to a higher mortality risk, but that moderate alcohol consumption might have an overall positive effect.

The study’s findings are published in the latest issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.