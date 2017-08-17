A new study suggests that foods with higher dietary energy density – usually processed foods – may increase the risk of obesity-related cancers in women who are postmenopausal, even if they are actually physically fit.

Excess weight is often linked with additional severe disorders, including 13 different types of cancer, among which are endometrial cancer, kidney cancer, cancer of the liver, and pancreatic cancer.

It is also a well-established notion that postmenopausal breast cancer is associated with obesity.

This connection led researchers from the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health in Tucson to focus their efforts on studying which dietary practices are liable to lead to cancers in postmenopausal women.

Surprisingly, they found that what might place some older women at risk of obesity-related cancers is not their body weight, but the quality of their nutrition. The findings have been published in the latest issue of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The researchers observed that dietary energy density (DED), which reflects the quality of someone’s nutrition, is what correlates with the risk of cancer in women, even when those women are otherwise physically fit.

“The demonstrated effect in normal-weight women in relation to risk for obesity-related cancers is novel and contrary to our [initial] hypothesis.” Lead investigator Dr. Cynthia A. Thomson, University of Arizona in Tucson

DED measures diet quality by looking at the ratio of calories, or energy consumed, in relation to the nutrients received from a particular food.

For example, processed foods such as pizza and various sugary desserts have a high energy density as they have a lot of calories but are not very rich in nutrients, meaning that a person must consume higher quantities of these foods to get the essentials they need.

Conversely, whole foods such as fruits and vegetables tend to have lower energy density levels, meaning that they contain fewer calories, and they are more nutritious.