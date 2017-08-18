A new study shows that a treatment for peanut allergy in children that was trialed and proven successful 4 years ago continues to protect children from allergic reactions to peanuts years later.

Unlike other food allergies, peanut allergies are likely to persist into adulthood. But a new treatment may offer long-lasting protection against the allergy.

The research, as well as the initial trial, was led by Prof. Mimi Tang, of the University of Melbourne’s Department of Pediatrics in Australia. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Food allergies have become more and more common in the past two decades, but unlike allergies to egg, milk, or soy, nut allergies tend to persist in adulthood, say the researchers.

Studies referenced by the authors note that the quality of life among children with food allergies is worse than that of children with diabetes, and accidental exposure to the allergen affects 15 to 20 percent of children with a peanut allergy. Additionally, allergy to peanuts is the leading cause of anaphylaxis, which is a deadly allergic reaction.

In this context, the trial – which was carried out by Murdoch’s Children Research Institute and which ended in 2013 – and its follow-up results 4 years later provide much-needed hope for children with a peanut allergy that they will no longer need to watch out for accidental ingestion. The new treatment could allow them to eat peanuts without having to worry about the health risks.

The treatment consists of a combination of probiotics with peanut oral immunotherapy (PPOIT).