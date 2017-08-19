A fatty acid abundant in fish oil could yield a new medication for the treatment of epilepsy, a new study suggests, after finding that it reduced seizures in mouse models.

What is more, researchers found that the compound, called docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), led to an increase in estrogen in brains of the mice, suggesting that DHA and estrogen work together to suppress seizures.

Study co-author Yasuhiro Ishihara, of the Laboratory of Molecular Brain Science at Hiroshima University in Japan, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by spontaneous, recurrent seizures, which are triggered by a surge in electrical signaling between brain cells, or neurons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 3 million adults and 470,000 children in the United States are living with active epilepsy.

There are medications available that can help patients to control their seizures, and these are effective for around 7 in 10 people with epilepsy.

It is a general consensus that estrogen – which is a hormone best known for its role in sexual and reproductive development – can worsen seizures in people with epilepsy. However, some studies have shown that the hormone may actually have the opposite effect .

Previous research has also indicated that epileptic seizures could be reduced with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid present in fatty fish – such as salmon, herring, and mackerel – and fish oil supplements.

Given that both estrogen and DHA have shown potential for seizure suppression, Ishihara and colleagues set out to determine whether there might be a link between the two.