Why – and how – do partners decide to break up? A new study investigates the reasons behind this complex decision-making process. The findings bring valuable insights into relationship satisfaction and decision-making. Share on Pinterest People have various reasons for staying together or deciding to break up, but the subjective experience of making that decision might be more agonizing than we think. Researchers from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Toronto in Canada, set out to examine the reasons that inform the decision of either leaving or staying in a relationship and the subjective experience of this deliberating process. The research consisted of two phases and was led by Prof. Samantha Joel, of the University of Utah. The findings were published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

Studying the pros and cons In the first phase of the research, a diverse sample of participants was asked open-ended questions about the reasons why they would continue and the reasons why they would end a relationship. The study examined three groups of respondents. The first group consisted of 135 undergraduate students who were asked about potential reasons why a person might decide to stay or leave a relationship. In the second group, 137 undergraduate students who had contemplated a breakup at a time prior to the study were asked to provide answers to the open-ended questions. The third group consisted of American Mechanical Turk workers who were themselves considering whether or not to break up at the time of the study. The researchers created a coding scheme for reasons to stay and leave based on answer themes that reappeared throughout the three samples, leaving out an “uncodable category” for particularly ambiguous replies. This left the researchers with a total of 27 different reasons for staying and 23 reasons for leaving. In the second phase of the study, Prof. Joel and colleagues used these reasons to draw up a questionnaire, which they then administered to another group of participants. These respondents were also deliberating whether or not to end the relationship they were in at the time of the study. Also, this last group consisted of people who were either dating or married. Those who were in a dating relationship had been a couple for an average of 2 years, whereas the spouses had been married or together for 9 years, on average.