A landmark study exploring a little-researched area of the hippocampus made an unexpected discovery about how memory is retrieved. The scientists found, surprisingly, that memory retrieval and memory formation depend on very distinct mechanisms.

Research on memory formation and memory retrieval is abundant and ongoing, as there is still so much we are yet to learn about how our brain works. For instance, Medical News Today have recently reported on a study that sought to understand how long- and short-term memory is formed.

Memory, in general, has long been associated with an area of the brain called the hippocampus , but although a lot of progress has been made in understanding what takes place in this brain region, there are still aspects of hippocampal functioning that remain unclear.

Previous research suggested that the hippocampus and surrounding cerebral areas are responsible for both memory formation and memory retrieval, but some studies pointed to an enigmatic part of the hippocampus, called the subiculum, as specifically involved in recalling memories.

However, until now, it remained unclear to what extent the subiculum is important in how we remember.

A study conducted by neuroscientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA, now suggests that the subiculum is central to the memory retrieval process, and that recalling memories follows a different neural circuit to forming memories.

According to the researchers, this recall circuit had not previously been identified in vertebrates, although a similar mechanism was spotted by scientists in the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans.

Senior study author Susumu Tonegawa – Picower professor of biology and neuroscience, and the director of the RIKEN-MIT Center for Neural Circuit Genetics at the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT – highlights the importance of the scientists’ findings:

“This study addresses one of the most fundamental questions in brain research – namely how episodic memories are formed and retrieved – and provides evidence for an unexpected answer: differential circuits for retrieval and formation.”

The results of the study are reported in the journal Cell.