Researchers have uncovered a new cause for osteoporosis in the body’s so-called senescent cells. By targeting these cells with anti-aging drugs, the findings could change therapeutic approaches for the treatment of age-related bone loss. Share on Pinterest Osteoporosis, which primarily affects seniors, may soon be treated using a new approach that targets senescent cells. The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) report that in the United States, 10 million people live with osteoporosis, which is a condition wherein bones become brittle and break. Another 44 million U.S. individuals are thought to have low bone density. Additionally, the NOF caution that approximately half of all people in the country aged 50 and above “are at risk of breaking a bone and should be concerned about bone health.” Researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, have uncovered a new cause for osteoporosis in mice. The first author of the study is Joshua N. Farr, of the Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging and Division of Endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, and the findings are published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Targeting senescent cells The body’s so-called senescent cells are those involved in the normal process of aging and in diseases related to aging. For the new research, Farr and colleagues designed several mouse models wherein the mice had bone loss and were aged between 20 and 22 months – the equivalent of being over 70 years old in human years. The researchers targeted these cells in a variety of ways. They “switched off” the genes for these cells, and they eradicated them using so-called senolytic drugs, which are meant to “kill off” senescent cells. Finally, they used a drug that inhibits the activity of a type of enzyme called Janus kinase enzymes to block the production of a pro-inflammatory substance secreted by senescent cells. Dr. Sundeep Khosla, director of the Aging Bone and Muscle program at Mayo Clinic’s Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging, explains the results of the study, saying, “The effects of all three approaches on aging bone were strikingly similar.” “They all enhanced bone mass and strength by reducing bone resorption but maintaining or increasing bone formation, which is fundamentally different from all current osteoporosis drugs.” Some of these approaches were also tested in young mice aged around 12 months. Genetically killing off senescent cells and inhibiting them with senolytic drugs did not have any beneficial effect on the bones of young mice, which further strengthens the causal link between senescent cells and age-related osteoporosis.