New research offers compelling evidence that the human brain undergoes structural changes between early and mid-adulthood. By analyzing brain scans, researchers were able to accurately estimate individuals' ages. The results of a new study have found that the brain's structure changes much earlier in life than we previously thought. The findings, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, will come as a surprise; although researchers were aware of the fact that the brain changes as we age, they did not think that it changed much during early to mid-adulthood. This could be because brain studies have tended to focus on the significant changes that occur during the early and late stages of life. "The changes in brain structure and function from early to mid-adulthood are largely unknown," says study author Lixia Tian, from Beijing Jiaotong University in China. The authors believe that their findings will help researchers to better interpret results of brain studies that cover a large age-range of adults. "Otherwise, they could produce spurious results, possibly reflecting age effects, rather than the effect under investigation," notes Tian.

Investigating brain microstructure For their study, Tian and colleague Lin Ma analyzed data from brain scans of 111 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 55 years who had undergone a type of MRI called diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). DTI is a cutting-edge technology that allows scientists to investigate the brain’s microstructure by measuring tiny movements of water through its tissues. The method is becoming more and more popular as it provides “unique insights into brain network connectivity.” It relies on the fact that water molecules diffuse differently through tissues depending on their architecture, type, and integrity. Another advantage of DTI is that it is noninvasive, uses existing MRI technology, and does not require special dyes or chemical tracers. In their study, Tian and Ma analyzed several variables, including one called fractional anisotropy (FA) that measures the connectivity, density, and diameter of nerve fibers in particular brain regions.