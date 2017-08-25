A new study has investigated which neurons react to different vocal pitches, discerning between different voices and reacting to emphasis. The findings help us to understand how the brain gains meaning from the sound of speech. Share on Pinterest New research examines how the brain processes the sound of speech and converts it into emotionally meaningful information. Whether it is discerning between a question and a statement, detecting the phenomenon of “upspeak,” or simply figuring out when a person is angry, our brains are constantly at work distinguishing innumerable variations in sounds and gaining meaning from them. This is all the more impressive when we consider the fact that people have different voices, each with their specific pitch, and that while discerning these minor differences within a person’s voice, the human brain also breaks down the sound of speech into consonants, vowels, and word units. This is all done, of course, at remarkable speed. New research carried out by scientists at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) examines how the brain processes the subtle changes in vocal pitch or intonation during speech. These patterns of sound – called prosody by scientists and poets – are crucial to our ability to gain meaning from sound. The findings were published in the journal Science. As the authors explain, previous research in primates has located areas in the brain that respond to pitch and intonation, but these studies did not go into further depth to identify how neurons in these areas pick up prosody and help the brain to process it into meaning. The new research – led by study co-author Claire Tang, a fourth-year graduate student in the laboratory of senior study author Dr. Edward Chang, a professor of neurological surgery at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences – aimed to do just that.

Studying neurons in brain’s auditory cortex Tang and colleagues recruited 10 participants and asked them to listen to four sentences. These sentences were recorded by three different synthesized voices. Each of the sentences was spoken under four different intonation conditions: neutral, emphasis 1 (emphasizing the first word in the sentence), emphasis 3 (emphasizing the third word), and question. For instance, one sentence was “Movies demand minimal energy.” It was first said as a neutral statement, then as “Movies demand minimal energy,” thirdly as “Movies demand minimal energy,” and finally as “Movies demand minimal energy?” Using high-density electrocorticography – in which the participants had tiny electrodes placed at a high density over the surface of their brains – Tang and team monitored the neuronal activity of a brain area called the superior temporal gyrus (STG). The STG is known to play a key role in the recognition of prosody and spoken words, as it forms the primary auditory cortex of the human brain. To assess how neurons in this area react to different variables, the team designed a set of conditions wherein these sentences were spoken varying the intonation contour, the phonetic content – that is, a sentence that starts with the word “Movies” is different in sound from one that starts with the word “Reindeer” – or the speaker’s identity.