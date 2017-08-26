As a teenager, few things are as important as having close friends with whom to share intimate secrets over long phone conversations. But do these friendships also benefit us into adulthood? A new study investigates.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that having close friendships as a teenager leads to better mental health as an adult.

Researchers at the University of Virginia (UV) in Charlottesville set out the examine the long-term impact of having strong friendships in adolescence on mental health as an adult.

The new study was published in the journal Child Development, and the lead author of the study was Rachel K. Narr, a Ph.D. candidate in clinical psychology at UV’s Department of Psychology.

Studies referenced by the authors have shown that teenagers with close friendships tend to be more adaptive to stress, report being happier due to an increased feeling of uniqueness, and are likely to do better academically. Additionally, they tend to have higher self-esteem and are more assertive.

But do some of these benefits last into adulthood? To find out, Narr and colleagues examined a community of 169 teenagers aged 15, and they followed them for a period of 10 years until they turned 25.

Of these, 58 percent were Caucasian, 29 percent were African American, and 8 percent were of mixed race. The median income of their families was between $40,000 and $59,999.

Narr and team examined the teenagers every year, asking them to fill in questionnaires reporting on their best friends and the quality of their friendships. The researchers also conducted interviews enquiring about the participants’ feelings of anxiety, self-worth, and social acceptance. The team examined the teenagers for symptoms of depression and interviewed their friends, as well.